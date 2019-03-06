On Tuesday night (March 5), Camila Cabello performed at the Houston Rodeo and gifted us a show-stopping cover of a Selena Quintanilla song. The late singer previously performed at this same arena 24 years ago in an iconic performance where she wore a purple jumpsuit that would define how many fans would remember her. Back to the present and Camila, a fellow Latina, paid a stirring tribute to the Queen of Tejano music.

During her show at the Houston Rodeo, Camila Cabello covered Selena Quintanilla's Dreaming of You

For the big night, the Havana singer wore a rodeo look, which featured her version of cowboy boots (thigh-high suede boots) and a matching black cowboy hat. "Thank you, Houston Rodeo!," she captioned the Instagram photo of herself after the show. "I went up there and was so nervous, every time I saw a yellow NBTS hoodie I was so relieved lmao, thank you for always making me feel supported and loved, i love you guys so much!!!!!! PS, how can I sign up to be a cowgirl"

MORE: Camila Cabello shares 22 life lessons she learned this year

During the concert, the stage lights dimmed and the Cuban singer began to sing the unforgettable notes of Selena's Dreaming of You. "55,001 souls dreaming of Selena last night at the Houston rodeo. We love you, Selena 🌹," she captioned the Insta video.

This isn't the first time an A-lister has paid tribute to the late singer. Last week, Cardi B sang Selena's Como La Flor backstage after her own show at the Houston Rodeo, citing Selena as her "inspiration."

Check out the performance above and "bidi bidi bom bom!"