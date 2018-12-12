Selena Quintanilla fans rejoice! Selena: The Series: is coming to Netflix and though no casting or premier has been announced we’re already counting down to the day we can binge-watch the entire show. The streaming platform released this will be a scripted TV show, listed as a two-part limited series which will be executive produced by the Quintanilla family. "Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives, said Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

Jennifer Lopez as Selena in the 1997 film, Selena

We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come," she added in a statement. The Mexican-American singer’s tragic life and death story has been told before with the release of the 1997 film, Selena. Jennifer Lopez remarkably gave life to her character, and the movie became an instant hit. We have a feeling this might be just as good! The official description from Netflix reads, "A coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

Suzette Quintanilla received her late sister's Hollywood star

MORE: Selena Quintanilla's sister reacts to Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato's Halloween Costumes

As one of the most beloved female Tejano artists, her music continues to touch people’s hearts – including the younger generations. Jaime Dávila, President of Campanario Entertainment, said in a statement, "Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage. He continued, “Selena's career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star. I can't imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family's lives."

MORE: The limited-edition Selena Quintanilla bag is only $2 – and it's a must for any fan

Last year in November the late Texan singer received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and celebrities like Eva Longoria and Edward James Olmos (who portrayed Selena’s father Abraham in the 1997 biopic on her life) were present, along with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Selena was an angel,” the mayor said before the crowd. “While she was taken from us way too early, we now have something permanent that generation after generation after generation can see in the most famous neighborhood anywhere in the world.” Selena Forever!