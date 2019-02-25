View 5 pics | Celebrities

Salma Hayek's fashion month diary is just as glamorous as you'd imagine

Salma Hayek's fashion month diary is just as glamorous as you’d imagine
Salma Hayek's fashion month diary is just as glamorous as you’d imagine

As fashion month nears to an end, with Paris being the final city to showcase the Fall 2019 runways, we’re taking a step back to dive into Salma Hayek’s glam fashion month diary. The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some of her Milan Fashion Week highlights where we get to see her ever-so-chic outfits, the makeup highlight of our dreams as well as her gift for capturing unique mirrored photos. The Mexican beauty was also spotted outside fashion shows with her daughter, Valentina Paloma, 11, in Milan, and she even took her to her first ever fashion show ever which was none other than fashion giant, Gucci. Aside from the catwalks, Salma also joined a special dinner in celebration of Alexander McQueen, accompanied by her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The actress looked stunning in a bright red dress that flaunted her covetable figure. Scroll through the gallery to see how Salma celebrated the second most fashionable month of the year!

 

Ready for Bottega Venta

Salma documented her look for the Bottega Veneta show which consisted of a black turtleneck, a leather pencil skirt that mimics the appearance of scales, flashy gold jewelry and a bright white handbag.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Radiant Beauty

Salma is literally gleaming in this photo where her highlight is seriously on point. Her ultra-sleek updo and that sexy gaze of hers only add to how fabulous she looked that night. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Mirror, Mirror

The mom-of-one showed off her talent for capturing unique mirrored photos. "#Mirror mirror on the floor... be careful with mirrored floors," she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Dinner with friends

Oh, you know. Salma just casually sitting with 
British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful and actor Eddie Redmayne at a dinner in celebration of late fashion designer, Alexander McQueen. NBD!

She captioned the epic photo with, "Between two genius Edwards, @edward_enninful, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue who has been been a fashion mentor and an inspiration for a VERY long time and brilliant actor #eddieredmayne."

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Lady in red

The Beatriz at Dinner actress took joy in another mirrored selfie. This time Salma was the epitome of glam in a gorgeous red dress featuring a dazzling rhinestone-embellished neckline. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

