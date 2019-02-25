Salma Hayek's fashion month diary is just as glamorous as you’d imagine

View Galleries
-
Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma makes celebrity debut in the coolest outfit
-
NYFW Highlights: From the front row and runways, to the dinners and after parties, see what went down
-
Salma Hayek and more give Karl Lagerfeld an emotional goodbye on social media
-
Salma Hayek proudly shares what she and Yalitza Aparicio have in common
Millions of Mexican fans around the world celebrated Yalitza Aparicio’s 2019 Oscar nomination for the Best Actress category thanks to her gripping...
-
From Salma Hayek to Joan Smalls, all the stars on and off the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week