From Salma Hayek to Joan Smalls, all the stars on and off the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is in full force, shining a light on fashion powerhouses the likes of Gucci, Fendi and Max Mara, among many others. The runways aren’t the only thing to look forward to during the most stylish month of the year. A-list celebrities and fashion aficionados alike can be spotted front row and center, which can be just as fun - if not more - to watch. Everyone from Salma Hayek and her 11-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to fashionista Olivia Culpo and top model Joan Smalls, are leaving their mark on this year’s fashion extravaganza. Scroll through the gallery to see what’s hot for Fall ‘19 and who’s been getting their groove on during fashion week, partying it up in the trendy streets of Milan.
Salma Hayek in Gucci
The Mexican actress dressed to impress for Gucci in a blue robe-like dress with bright red fur cuffs and a coordinating clutch. Salma looked extra glam with a pair of oversized teal sunglasses.