From Salma Hayek to Joan Smalls, all the stars on and off the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

From Salma Hayek to Joan Smalls, all the stars on and off the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week
From Salma Hayek to Joan Smalls, all the stars on and off the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

Salma Hayek wearing Gucci
Salma Hayek wearing Gucci

Milan Fashion Week is in full force, shining a light on fashion powerhouses the likes of Gucci, Fendi and Max Mara, among many others. The runways aren’t the only thing to look forward to during the most stylish month of the year. A-list celebrities and fashion aficionados alike can be spotted front row and center, which can be just as fun - if not more - to watch. Everyone from Salma Hayek and her 11-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to fashionista Olivia Culpo and top model Joan Smalls, are leaving their mark on this year’s fashion extravaganza. Scroll through the gallery to see what’s hot for Fall ‘19 and who’s been getting their groove on during fashion week, partying it up in the trendy streets of Milan.

 

Salma Hayek in Gucci

The Mexican actress dressed to impress for Gucci in a blue robe-like dress with bright red fur cuffs and a coordinating clutch. Salma looked extra glam with a pair of oversized teal sunglasses.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma

Mother-daughter fashion date

The 52-year-old actress stepped out looking ever so glam at the Bottega Veneta show accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma. Salma wore a black knit dress which she paired with white and gold accessories, while Valentina emulated her mother's impeccable style with a chic dark mini dress and white crossbody bag. We loved that she wore it with sneakers too!

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk 

Between her tan leather trench, slightly flared trousers and top handle bag, the Russian beauty appeared effortlessly chic outside the Tod's show.

Joan Smalls Moschino runway
Joan Smalls Moschino runway

Joan Smalls takes Moschino

The Puerto Rican model completely transformed her look when she wore a platinum blonde wing over her signature long brunette tresses at the Moschino show. She literally dazzled on the runway in a striking gilded gown. 

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid at Alberta Ferretti

The top model showed off her catwalking skills in an all-white ensemble, proving that neutrals are a hot look for fall. She modeled a fuzzy cream-colored sweater, oversized pantaloons and calf-high boots. 

Adwoa Aboah Fendi runway
Adwoa Aboah Fendi runway

Minimalist's Dream at Fendi

Model Adwoa Aboah rocked one of Fendi's sharp, minimal looks. The perfectly symmetrical, structured dress complemented the model's own gorgeously symmetrical face. We love this look!

Milan Fashion Week backstage
Milan Fashion Week backstage

Backstage beauties

Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk pose for the camera ahead of the Max Mara show. 

Olivia Culpo front row
Olivia Culpo front row

Front Row VIPs

Olivia Culpo, Chiara Ferragni and her sister Valentina Ferragni appear in coordinating ensembles at the Fendi front row. 

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's model daughter gave a lesson on wearing full-on monochrome during the Max Mara show. 

Gigi Hadid Fendi
Gigi Hadid Fendi

Gigi Hadid

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid strutted her stuff in a vibrant, sheer number from the Fall '19 Fendi collection. 

Bylos Milan Fashion Week
Bylos Milan Fashion Week

Puffers continue to reign

Puffer coats won't be left behind for Fall '19, but you'll need leggings that mimic the appearance of shattered glass to top off this look from the Bylos runway. 

