View 9 pics | Celebrities

Salma Hayek and more give Karl Lagerfeld an emotional goodbye on social media

...
Salma Hayek and more give Karl Lagerfeld an emotional goodbye on social media
You're reading

Salma Hayek and more give Karl Lagerfeld an emotional goodbye on social media

1/9
Karl Lagerfeld: el legado del diseñador que cambió la historia de la moda
Next

Karl Lagerfeld: el legado del diseñador que cambió la historia de la moda
Salma Hayek and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Salma Hayek and Karl Lagerfeld

The fashion industry is in deep mourning following the news of the death of fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld. The 85-year-old, who passed away in Paris on February 19th, has left a large void in the hearts of many – including his fellow colleagues, designers, models and celebrities, who were not only admirers of his iconic work, but also his friends. Not only was Lagerfeld the Creative Director for both Chanel and Fendi as well as his own namesake label, he was also a photographer and visionary whose legacy will surely endure.

Everyone from Salma Hayek to Chanel’s brand ambassador, Penelope Cruz, Kim Kardashian and many more have taken to social media to express their gratitude and condolences.

 

Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress was truly touched by the fashion icon's passing. She wrote, “Very sad to hear about the passing of my friend, the legendary #KarlLagerfeld A true creative visionary of our time, who will be greatly missed! May he rest in peace.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Alexa Chung and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Alexa Chung and Karl Lagerfeld

Alexa Chung

The IT fashion girl shared a photo where she stood alongside Karl and wrote, “Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@alexachung

Penelope Cruz and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Penelope Cruz and Karl Lagerfeld

Penelope Cruz

The Spanish actress, who became Chanel's brand ambassador in July of 2018, also took to the 'gram to say a heartfelt message. She captioned a photo of herself with her arms around Karl and wrote, “There will always be a place in my heart for you, my dear Karl. I will never forget your kindness, your generosity and how much we have laughed together..I will truly treasure those moments forever. You have inspired us in so many ways! Thank you, maestro. I love you.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@penelopecruzoficial

MORE: Karl Lagerfeld's Hollywood: 10 fabulous Chanel looks at the Oscars

Kim Kardashian and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Karl Lagerfeld

Kim Kardashian

Kim K. is among those who were honored to have been photographed by Chanel's Creative Director. 

"We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed," she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Bella Hadid and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Bella Hadid and Karl Lagerfeld

Bella Hadid

The top model and friend honored the late designer with a series of photos and thoughtful words. 

“Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .💔 There are so many things I wish I could say to you but for now I will say goodbye... Rest In Peace KL,” she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid

Cecilia Suarez and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Cecilia Suarez and Karl Lagerfeld

Cecilia Suarez

The Mexican actress, who attended the Chanel Metiers d'Art show in December 2018, wrote: “No habrá otro como él. R.I.P” (There won’t be another like him. R.I.P)

 

Photo: Instagram/@cecilia_suarez

MORE: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and others set sail for the 2019 Chanel Cruise in Paris

Joan Smalls and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Joan Smalls and Karl Lagerfeld

Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican beauty thanked the celeb-adored photographer on her Instagram stories and expressed her thoughts with a photo she captioned, “My heart is broken, this is the last photo shoot I had with this brilliant, hard working and passionate individual that gave me so much inspiration that so much was possible 🥺💔 You will be missed... como tengo el corazón partido, Gracias por todos los momentos.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@joansmalls

Valentino Garavani and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Valentino Garavani and Karl Lagerfeld

Valentino Garavani

His fellow colleague posted a rare photo of the two which he captioned, "Karl my friend...to me you will always be the young man smiling and full of life! I am so sad and the words cannot express my sorrow! I love you my friend...aurevoir"

 

Photo: Instagram/realmrvalentino

Mario Testino and Karl Lagerfeld
© Instagram

Mario Testino and Karl Lagerfeld

Mario Testino 

The famed fashion photographer, who hails from Peru, posted a happy image featuring Karl looking dapper as always with a huge smile on his face. He wrote, "BYE DEAR KARL. WE SHALL MISS YOU. RIP ADIOS QUERIDO KARL. TE EXTRAÑAREMOS. QEPD"

 

Photo: Instagram/@mariotestino

MORE: The color combo Victoria Beckham wants you to wear this spring

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries