Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma makes celebrity debut in the coolest outfit

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma makes celebrity debut in the coolest outfit
Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma makes celebrity debut in the coolest outfit

Valentina Paloma with Salma Hayek
© Getty Images

Valentina Paloma with Salma Hayek

It was a big day for Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma on Thursday as the 11-year-old stepped into the limelight for the first time at her first ever fashion show! Valentina was the center of attention as she accompanied her mom and dad François-Henri Pinault to the catwalk presentation of Italian fashion giant Gucci at Milan Fashion Week. It’s the first time the tween has been seen at a high profile event – her parents have so far largely kept her out of the spotlight. But if Valentina Paloma was feeling any signs of nerves at being in front of the cameras, she certainly didn’t show it – looking relaxed and happy as she stood between her papas, smiling warmly. The stylish youngster looked every inch the fashionista in the coolest outfit which included a chic Gucci sweater and bejeweled sneakers by the brand.

Salma Hayek Gucci
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek Gucci

Salma – looking fabulous at 52 – set flashbulbs popping when she arrived at the Milan show rocking a hot look in purple, red and gold.

salma-hayek-gucci-desfile
© Getty Images

salma-hayek-gucci-desfile

And just before she arrived, the Mexican beauty stopped for a moment to pose with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, father of Valentina and owner of luxury group Kering – which encompasses brands including Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent.

salma-hayek-look-gucci
© Getty Images

salma-hayek-look-gucci

Naturally, Salma arrived dressed head-to-toe in Gucci. Her smoking look consisted of a satin purple kimono-style dress with floral print and red statement cuffs. Her accessories were equally on point – turquoise oversized sunglasses and a patent red bag which she carried in one hand – and gorgeous gold platforms completed the look.

valentina-paloma-gucci-desfile-salma-hayek-francois-henri-pinault
© Getty Images

valentina-paloma-gucci-desfile-salma-hayek-francois-henri-pinault

The most adorable moment of the show came when the special guest posed with her mom and dad – who were clearly bursting with pride. And of course the stylish chica was dressed in Gucci – although a more casual look than her mom’s statement dress.

gucci-sweater
© Gucci

gucci-sweater

Valentina’s cute oversize sweater is made of wool and bears the brand’s logo in red on a base of bubble gum pink - it's titled Wool sweater with Interlocking G ($1,700).

tenis-gucci
© Gucci

tenis-gucci

The real talking point of her outfit, however were these impressive black Flashtrek sneakers  Flashtrek sneaker with removable crystals by the brand – adorned with green jewels and coming with the price tag of $1,590

francois-henri-pinault-valentina-paloma-salma-hayek-saoirse-ronan
© Getty Images

francois-henri-pinault-valentina-paloma-salma-hayek-saoirse-ronan

Before getting comfy in the front row, Valentina, Salma and Francois got together with the Irish actress Saoirse Ronan – who looked thrilled to catch up with the famous family.

saoirse-ronan-salma-hayek
© Getty Images

saoirse-ronan-salma-hayek

Salma took the chance to pose for a snap with her good friend. For her part the Hollywood actress also showed off a unique look in color block shades of vibrant red, orange, midnight black, and chocolate.

