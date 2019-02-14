View 11 pics | Celebrities
10 famous couples we hope to see for years and years to come

10 famous couples we hope to see for years and years to come
10 famous couples we hope to see for years and years to come

Las parejas más queridas entre los seguidores de redes sociales

Most Wanted

Perhaps it's their charisma, the hot chemistry between them, how great they look together or how popular they are among their millions of followers, but the truth is that seeing these couples so in love is heart-warming!

Every time they appear at an event or share a photo on their social media accounts people are moved to find out more about them and follow each of their every move.

While there are many more, here are the 10 couples we hope to see for years and years to come.

Adamari López and Toni Costa
Adamari López and Toni Costa

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

Sweet and charming Adamari Lopez is one of the most-loved Latin celebrities. Her every move is carefully watched by her four million Instagram followers.

Seeing the Puerto Rican TV host with her fiance, Toni Costa, restores our faith in love, as they reflect the joy and harmony that exists between the two.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have become one of the most famous and influential Hispanic couples around – just about everyone wants to know what they are up to.

Their cute signs of affection on social media often make their followers who love seeing them together, get that warm and fuzzy feeling.

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli
Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli

This on-screen and off-screen couple is not only admired when they star in a project together, but each of the activities they perform are followed by their thousands of fans who approve everything they do together.

After starring in the telenovela, Lo que la Vida me Robo, it was revealed that these two were an item. Now, they’re the sweetest lovers on social media. Their love truly shines through.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann
Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

The spouses have taken it upon themselves to become the reigning Hispanic couple of Instagram. Each picture they share on social media is viewed and commented by thousands of fans, who love to know everything there is to know about the actors.

There’s no doubt that Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio are nice and funny, but their couples-charm is multiplied thanks to their little bundle of joy, Kailani.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo
Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo

Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez

Another darling couple? Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez! Just as his daughter and son-in-law are greatly admired on social media, Eugenio himself has 8 million Instagram followers who don’t want to miss any details of his life with wife Alessandra, who has an impressive 2.6 million Instagram followers herself.

The public likes to see and enjoy all their adventures as they travel the world. Best of all, it’s lovely to see them smiling together.

Aarón Díaz and Lola Ponce
Aarón Díaz and Lola Ponce

Aarón Díaz and Lola Ponce

These two stars met while filming the telenovela Talismán and even though they never shared any steamy scenes (they played the Negrete siblings), Cupid hit them both because in 2012, they tied the knot!

Their fans have loved seeing everything they do since becoming husband and wife – especially when it involves their daughters.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama

Michelleand Barack Obama

Undoubtedly they became one of the most-loved, cherished and romantic couples worldwide. Everyone wished to see their best moments. They were - and still are - couples goals! Throughout Obama's White House tenure, they continued to conquer people’s hearts.

Even though they are no longer in the spotlight, millions of fans still enjoy seeing them as in love and united as ever.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Everything happened so quickly for the royal couple, who met in 2016. When news of their engagement broke the following year, millions of fans were breathtaken by the headlines about their marriage. It was a fairytale come true in many ways.

On May 19, 2018, they became husband and wife, and now the world watches with bated breath through every event they attend, especially now that parenthood is just around the corner for them.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Will and Jada have proven to be one of the strongest, longest-lasting couples in Hollywood. They have more than 20 years of happy marriage under their belts to prove it. The Hollywood actor is highly active on his social media accounts.

His 27 million followers on Instagram alone love to see everything they do together. In addition to being super friendly and entertaining, they are a beautiful couple.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

The fairytale romance that stars the Spanish model and one of the most sought-after soccer players on the planet is reason enough for millions of women to want to be her.

Gio and Cristiano are the most attractive and romantic pair at the moment and a single photo posted by the Juventus player can reach up to 11 million likes.

So, which one is your favorite celebrity couple?

