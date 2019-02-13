View 6 pics | Celebrities

Happy Galentine's Day! These Latinx bffs are the ultimate #friendshipgoals

date 2019-02-13
Happy Galentine's Day! These Latinx bffs are the ultimate #friendshipgoals

Celebrities
Lencería para estrenar en San Valentín (o cualquier otro día del año)
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato
February is here and that means the year's most important holiday is quickly approaching: Valentine's Day Galentine's Day!

Maybe you missed Cupid's arrow this year? Totally ok, because whatever your relationship status is, there's another cause for celebration: your girlfriends and guyfriends.

In honor of this sweet holiday, we've compiled the greatest Hollywood friendships to date, with a Latinx twist. From Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz to Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal, these bffs are the ultimate #friendshipgoals.

And although walking a red carpet with your best friend is probably out of the question, we encourage you to brunch, dine and celebrate with your gals or gents. Now go out there and make Leslie Knope proud! (That's a character from beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation, in case you missed the reference!)

 

Growing up, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato were inseparable. When puberty hit, an avalanche of angst came with it. Following a rough patch during their teen years, the former Disney stars rekindled their friendship (BLESS) and now we have this gem of a picture to prove it. 

Lele Pons and Camila Cabello
If you're on Instagram, then you know the beauty (and girl power) friendship that exists between Lele Pons and Camila Cabello.

Lele starred in Camila's Havana music video and will always praise each other. "Words cannot describe how proud I am of you," the Venezuelan star wrote after Camila performed at the 2019 Grammys. 

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz
Of course two of the biggest Latina stars in Hollywood are best friends. Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz go way back. The brunette beauties have been friends for over two decades and they even have cute nicknames for each other. 

"We call each other huevos [eggs]," Penelope told Allure back in 2013. "It was because when we were working together, we didn't have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy." 

So cute!

Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez
Not only are Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez best friends, they're basically family. The Desperate Housewives alum is godmother to his daughter Gia and she'll occasionally refer to the Extra host as "her brother."

Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal
It was honestly destiny that Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal became friends. In a 2009 interview with The Independent, both actors opened up about how they first met.

"I met him when he was two days old and I was about one and my mother took me to visit him in the Mexican hospital where he was born," Gael shared.

Since then, the two actors have gone on to star in flicks together and will—this is the cutest part—occasionally walk red carpets together.

J Balvin and Nicky Jam
What's better than being best friends? Collaborating and winning awards with your best friend. J Balvin and Nicky Jam are currently up for and iHeartRadio award for Latin Song of the Year for their upbeat track, X.

