View 8 pics | Celebrities

Celebrity couples spending their first Valentine’s Day together

This is love, the Hollywood way

...
Celebrity couples spending their first Valentine’s Day together
You're reading

Celebrity couples spending their first Valentine’s Day together

1/8
Shakira shows the world how she burns off the calories from 4 plates of pasta
Next

Shakira shows the world how she burns off the calories from 4 plates of pasta
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
© WENN

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Let’s state the obvious: celebrity couples are fascinating to watch. One day they are full on PDA, and the next they have unfollowed each other on social media and written a song about their relationship’s demise.

That is precisely why it is so wonderful when Valentine’s Day rolls around and love abounds. On Valentine’s Day, love is on full display in Hollywood.  

Since we are smitten with love, Hollywood and the two combined, it is only logical that we should honor the celebs that are not only together, but have made it to the Valentine’s Day marker.

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A fairytale romance turned reality, this love story is one for the books. She is a Hollywood darling, he’s a dashing prince. Although they married last May in a truly spectacular royal ceremony, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle will share their first Valentine’s as a married couple. It is true that they will spend it apart due to royal commitments, but the point is that they are together, in love, and showing the rest of us how it’s done. As if this weren’t enough reason to celebrate, the eagerly anticipated birth of their royal baby sure is!

 

Photo: WENN

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
© Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Although we always thought the bad boy would eventually find his way back to perpetual ex and quite possible first love Selena Gomez, it was Hailey Baldwin that made Justin Beiber take the plunge. The pair got married last September. This February 14th will mark their first as husband and wife and although they have recently told Vogue Magazine that ‘marriage is hard’, these two are full steam ahead!

 

Photo: Instagram/justinbieber

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
© Instagram

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

It was a love of Jurassic proportions. Chris Pratt, 39, fresh off his divorce with Anna Farris, started dating Katherine, 29, last August and it seems like the Hollywood hunk is not looking back. The happy couple were swiftly engaged this January, even making it Instagram official!

 

Photo: Instagram/Chris Pratt

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

A couple made in tabloid heaven! Swift has kept this relationship very private, but that hasn’t stopped Alwyn from discussing his secretive love to Swift. “I know what I feel about it," he told Esquire Magazine." I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

 

Photos: Getty Images

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Carrey and Gonzaga, as any decent, self-respecting Hollywood couple would, made their debut as a couple on January 5th at the Showtime Golden Globes Celebration in West Hollywood. Just a month later and the couple is still going strong!

 

Photo: Getty Images

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton
© Getty Images

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton

Though technically they’ve been together since last spring (filming ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ no less), it wasn’t until this January that Rami Malek acknowledged his romance publicly, as he accepted an award.

 

PHOTO: Getty Images

 

MORE: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged! See how she broke the news

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson

He’s a presidential candidate, she’s a Hollywood actress. Both have been arm-in-arm through NYC and she’s been gushing about how much she adores him. Plus, the idea of a movie star/first lady sounds like the return of JFK's Camelot. We’re excited!

 

Photo: Getty Images

 

MORE: You’ve never seen an engagement ring like Zoe Kravitz’ gorgeous vintage sparkler

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner
© Getty Images

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner

From the ‘Big Apple’ to ‘City of Love,’ New York City might just have to be renamed if Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner have anything to say about it. That’s because Miller and Zwirner have been taking long walks through Central Park, kissing and all but screaming to the world that they are happy and in love. They also have been partying it up, attending Alan Cumming’s Studio 54-themed 54th birthday bash.

 

Photo: Getty Images

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries