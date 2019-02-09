View Galleries
-
Grammy Awards 2019: All the couples and lovers on the red carpet
-
Celebrity engagement rings from 2018 that will take your breath away
-
Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
-
Richard and Alejandra Gere's baby name revealed
Ever since the news broke that Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their first child, celebrity baby fans have been waiting to...
-
Queen Maxima is the epitome of 70s-chic during her visit to Jordan
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been on a three-day tour in Jordan since Monday to support female employment. On her first day, the royal met with...