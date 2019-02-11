View 9 pics | Celebrities
Perfect Chemistry! The on-screen Hollywood couples we can't get enough of

Perfect Chemistry! The on-screen Hollywood couples we can’t get enough of
Perfect Chemistry! The on-screen Hollywood couples we can’t get enough of

Couples that have appeared together on the big screen
Couples that have appeared together on the big screen

So in love... on the big screen

There are faux couples in Hollywood that wow audiences with their sizzling on screen chemistry. Whenever they appear as a romantic pair, millions of people quickly #ship them as an #OTP (one true pair!). Attractive, talented, and with chemistry that rocks your soul, we will flock to their films just to live vicariously for an hour or two.

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are just a few of the couples that the public loves to see in a film. That's why they have worked on several projects together.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Crazy, Stupid, Love was the first film where one of the most attractive couples in Hollywood appeared. To the delight of millions, the actors once again appeared side by side in the 2013 movie, Gangster Squad. Only three years had to pass for Emma and Ryan to appear in another project together. The film La La Land, in which they played Mia and Sebastian, became a favorite that year, thanks to the public’s fondness of the on-screen pairing. La La Land took home several awards that season, including a whopping four Oscars.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper movies

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

This beautiful couple has starred in four feature films. Besides being highly attractive, they have excellent chemistry that has allowed them to deliver outstanding performances.

They first appeared together on the big screen in Silver Linings Playbook where the public’s reaction was a burst of excitement. The following year they starred in American Hustle, which confirmed that Jennifer and Bradley jointly ruled the big screen. The actors also starred in the films Serena and Joy which gave enough reason to believe that these two movie stars look amazing together...and bring in the box office beaucoup bucks!

Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney costars

Julia Roberts and George Clooney

These two Hollywood stars are great friends off screen. Their close, amicable relationship also reflects on screen – something producers have taken taken advantage of.

Julia and George have had roles in four very successful films. The first time they appeared together was in 2001’s Ocean's Eleven, followed by Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean's Twelve and the most recent film, Money Monster. It's a formula that works!

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd
Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd costars

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd

In 1998 Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, two young and attractive actors starred as a couple in The Object of my Affection, where they became two of the favorite actors of the era. It would be 14 years before the performers were together again – this time to interpret a love story on Wanderlust. Their time on the film’s set reflected how great they look together.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans costars

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Not only are they talented and attractive, but Scarlett and Chris also carry years of friendship. These harmonious factors come to play whenever they coincide in a movie. In 2004 they appeared in the film The Perfect Score.

Three years later they played Annie and Harvard Hottie in the Nanny Diaries. Most people wish they were a couple in real life, but these two are only friends, and one can also catch them saving the world in the entire Avengers saga.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey costars

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey

If it comes down to choosing the hottest couple on the big screen, then these two stars would hold a very high position, as seeing them together always makes for a successful storyline.

Even though it premiered in 2003, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days continues to be a favorite chick flick. When news came that Kate and Matthew would be starring in Fool's Gold, it was a given that the story would be very well received.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler costars

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

People fell in love with the romance between their characters in the 1998 film, The Wedding Singer. The chemistry between these two stars was so great that they shared the set again in 50 First Dates – a comedy that made millions around the world laugh due to Henry and Lucy's amusing characters.

For the third time, Drew and Adam once again confirmed they’re a great success in the film Blended, which happened ten years later.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson costars

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The first time these actors worked together was in 1981 in the series Bosom Buddies which is also where the attraction between them arose. Later they filmed the movie Volunteers, where they fell in love. They would eventually tie the knot, and yes, they're still going strong!

The public enjoyed seeing them alongside one another, so the directors and producers did not hesitate to bring them together in several more films, among them That Thing You Do! and Larry Crowne.

