View 9 pics | Celebrities

The cutest PDA moments on the red carpet in honor of Valentine's Day

...
The cutest PDA moments on the red carpet in honor of Valentine's Day
You're reading

The cutest PDA moments on the red carpet in honor of Valentine's Day

1/9
Oh la la, watch these celebrities cook up a storm - sizzling hot!
Next

Oh la la, watch these celebrities cook up a storm - sizzling hot!
Cardi B and Offset
© Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset

Galentine's Day was reserved for our gals and gents, but today is Valentine's Day and we're celebrating our boos. But don't fret—whether or not you're in a relationship, today is a day to party it up with all of your loved ones.

In honor of the holiday, we're looking back at all the epic red carpet PDA moments. From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello to Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero, these A-list couples always know how to turn on the heat in front of the flashing cameras.

It's inspiring to these gorgeous couples have heart eyes for each other. So grab a box of chocolates, sit back and relax as you scroll and ~feel~ the love today!

 

Cardi B and Offset

Last December, Cardi B got personal when she revealed she'd ended her relationship with Migos rapper Offset, but they clearly rekindled the relationship. The two were pictured kissing at the 2019 Grammys. 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
© Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

MORE: Happy Galentine's Day! These Latinx bffs are the ultimate #friendshipgoals

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It's rare for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to go overboard with the PDA, but the two lovebirds were all over each other at this year's Grammys. 

Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero

Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero

Gina Rodriguez and her beau Joe Locicero shared a sweet kiss at this year's Golden Globes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 

Don't remember Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2015 Grammys? Let this adorable picture remind you of their ~love~ for one another.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
© Getty Images

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

MORE: All the couples and lovers on the 2019 Grammy's red carpet

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Ever since getting together via DM, Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, Wells Adams, have been completely smitten over each other on and off the red carpet.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello shared a sweet moment during the Magic Mike XXL movie premiere.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana ignored the flashing cameras at the Met Gala and planted an epic kiss on her husband Marco Perego.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
© Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Even when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have their eyes on each other, it's PDA. Just look at their gazes. 

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
© Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

There are rumors swirling that Heidi Klum and her fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, are expecting a baby together. Until then, don't be suprised to see the cute couple showing some PDA during their red carpet appearances.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries