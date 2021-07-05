Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate the 4th of July weekend together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is getting more serious every day! The fan-favorite couple are taking things to another level, as they spent the 4th of July weekend with their family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Hollywood stars introduced one another to their children during their family day in the theme park, with Ben taking his nine-year-old son Samuel, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

While Jennifer was accompanied by Max and Emme, the 13-year-old twins she shares with her third husband Marc Anthony.

The It couple were spotted walking around The Simpsons area of the park, enjoying the rides and “walking shoulder to shoulder.”

A close source also said Ben was holding Jennifer’s hand and they looked very happy together, adding that “they were just two people walking around. Not a single person came up to them.”

Following their special day in Los Angeles, the two celebrities traveled to Long Island, New York, where they were photographed having a romantic stroll in the Hamptons.