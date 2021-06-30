Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and A-Rod might all have a summer in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing whatever it takes to stay close. After making their bi-coastal long-distance relationship work for a few weeks, J.Lo moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her boo. Now Page Six has reason to believe their next stop could be summer at her palatial estate in the Hamptons. As reported, J.Lo’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez rented a mansion for the summer just a mile from hers, so if it’s true, they will all be neighbors for the summer. Read the details below:

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A source recently told PEOPLE, Affleck, and Lopez “are discussing summer plans,” and that they “want to spend as much time together as possible.” So it looks like they might have locked in on her Hampton estate.

According to Page Six, “spies” at the Hamptons say there’s been “feverish” activity at Lopez’s Water Mill estate. Crews are cleaning up the grounds, testing the security systems, and have brought in a “fleet of Range Rovers and a boat.” The Range Rovers should be enough of a sign that Lopez and Affleck are on their way since they love using Rover’s for their secret rendevous.

©Corcoran.com



J.Lo’s mansion in the Hamptons

Lopez purchased the 8-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom estate in 2013 and she told HOLA! USA that it was her “dream home.” The estate was once rented and it would cost $425,000 to rent the house from Memorial Day to Labor Day, per New York Post. Before she decided to purchase the home she visited it several times with her then-boyfriend, Casper Smart, and twins Emme and Max. Last summer she spent a lot of time there with the kids and A-Rod.

©@arod



J.Lo and A.Rod cruise around the Hamptons

The gated property was built in 2013 and has a courtyard, fountain, and two-story foyer. With a spa, guest house, media room, sauna, and heated pool, there’s plenty to do on the 3 acres of land.