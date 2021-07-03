Jennifer Lopez looks stunning for dinner with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez was spotted going out to dinner with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme. Recently, Lopez was also spotted with Ben Affleck and their children in Universal theme park.
Last night, Jennifer looked amazing. She was wearing a white breezy dress and what looks like a brown vest. Emme — Jennifer and Mark Anthony’s daughter — looked stylish with her hair dyed blue.
The pair were spotted laughing and holding hands as they waited for the valet to bring them their car.
When it comes to Bennifer, their relationship appears to be getting more serious. The couple has introduced their relationship to their kids and has been spotted doing different activities together. When hanging out at Universal theme park, the couple held hands, talked and laughed with their kids, and attended different attractions.
According to an onlooker at the park, who spoke with Page Six, the couple looked happy. The onlooker said that Affleck and Lopez “definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand. They looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them.”
They were joined by Jennifer’s kids, Max and Emme, and Ben’s son, Samuel.
Last month, Ben joined Jennifer and her kids at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu. The group was celebrating Jennifer’s sister’s 50th birthday. Ben and Jennifer looked in love and comfortable with each other, with him putting his hand on her back and Jennifer linking their arms together.
Ben and Jennifer were engaged in 2004. They remained separated for years, until April of this year when they rekindled their romance following breakups with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer and Alex broke their engagement following rumors of him cheating on her. Alex was recently linked with actress Katie Holmes, sparking rumors of romance.