Jennifer Lopez looks stunning for dinner with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez was spotted going out to dinner with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme. Recently, Lopez was also spotted with Ben Affleck and their children in Universal theme park.

Last night, Jennifer looked amazing. She was wearing a white breezy dress and what looks like a brown vest. Emme — Jennifer and Mark Anthony’s daughter — looked stylish with her hair dyed blue.

©GrosbyGroup



JLO waiting for the valet.

The pair were spotted laughing and holding hands as they waited for the valet to bring them their car.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer and Emme held hands as they waited.

When it comes to Bennifer, their relationship appears to be getting more serious. The couple has introduced their relationship to their kids and has been spotted doing different activities together. When hanging out at Universal theme park, the couple held hands, talked and laughed with their kids, and attended different attractions.