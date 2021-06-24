Jennifer Garner and son Samuel pay Ben Affleck a visit

Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, are keeping things cordial for the kids amid the actor’s developing relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old was seen sporting a huge smile as she held hands with her 9-year-old son Samuel while making their way to spend some quality time with his dad. The former couple’s two daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, were not seen during the meet up, which happened in the Pacific Palisades.

It seems like things are still good between the whole family, with Jen dropping off their kids to celebrate Father’s Day with Affleck over the weekend.

“Ben spent Father’s Day with his mom, Chris, and his kids at his house,” a source told E! News. “Jen gave Chris Affleck a hug and kiss. They all seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father’s Day at home with his family.”

While Garner recently revealed she has no plans to get into a relationship any time soon, things are still going strong between Affleck and his ex-fiancée-turned-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this month, the Justice League actor was seen flashing a big smile while leaving her house, being photographed on his way out from spending time with the singer.

That happy moment came after another photo-op confirming that Bennifer is back and better than ever, with the couple showing PDA as they went for a romantic night out at the Pendry in West Hollywood a few days prior.