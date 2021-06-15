Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned body while shopping with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez seems to be living the life since splitting from ex Alex Rodriguez and now hooking up with Ben Affleck. Despite being busy with her career and new flings, the 51-year-old doesn’t skip a day at the gym and her latest outing proves that to be true.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez showing off her toned body out the other day.

Earlier this week, the ‘Hustlers’ actress was spotted out with her daughter Emme shopping in Beverly Hills. Lopez wore a white crop top paired with black workout leggings and white sneakers paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses and her signature hoop earrings. She wore a mini crossbody bag to keep her hands free for shopping. Her athleisure look showed off the singer’s famous assets and toned body.

For the outing, Emme had tied green hair styled in a half up half down hairstyle, wearing a green tank top, very baggy pants, and a long multi colored crossbody bag with white sneakers, and a blue face mask.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Emme out in Beverly Hills together.

The mother-daughter outing was at the same time that Lopez and Affleck were seen packing on the PDA while at dinner celebrating the singer‘s sister Linda’s 50th birthday. Photos showed the famous exes sitting at a dinner table passionately kissing one another. In one of the photos, Lopez can be seen pulling Affleck in close as he moves in for a sweet kiss.