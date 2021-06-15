Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm their relationship with romantic kiss

It finally happened! Our new favorite couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have confirmed their romantic status with a steamy kiss on Sunday.

The Los Angeles based star who is starting a new chapter in her life, was recently photographed on a romantic date with the 48-year-old Hollywood actor, looking happier than ever, attending the 50th birthday dinner of her sister Lynda Lopez in Malibu.

Ben and Jennifer officially confirmed all rumors, following a series of paparazzi photos in Miami, Los Angeles and Montana, that suggested the pair had reignited their relationship, just a few days after the actress and singer called off her engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The new couple shared a very romantic moment, with Jennifer looking directly into Ben’s eyes after he whispered something in her ear. It was reported that Jennifer’s kids, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, also attended the family dinner at Nobu hotel.

It seems Jennifer’s family approve the relationship, as her closest family members were at the birthday party, and JLo’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, recently spent quality time with Ben in Las Vegas, with a close source to the family revealing that she is “thrilled that they are back together now.”

Rumors about the status of their relationship started in early May, with Jennifer joining Ben on a weekend getaway to Montana. Now JLo is back in LA to be close to Ben, and even Jennifer Garner, who shared three children with her ex, has approved their relationship.