Justin Timberlake officially speaks out on Alisha Wainwright photos - see full statement!

Justin Timberlake has officially spoken up about the photos we say of him with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

After about a week of silence, the What Goes Around... Comes Around singer took to his personal social media page to share a statement that addressed all the buzz that was produced by the photos of the two of them holding hands.

Justin and Jessica Biel were married on October 19, 2012, and they share a young son, Silas

MORE: What really happened between Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright

In the statement he shared with not only his 56.8 million followers, but the world, the Take Back The Night singer shared how he showed a "strong lapse in judgement." He also made it clear that nothing was, or is, going on between the former Shadowhunters actress and he.

Justin also apologized to his wife and family for putting them through "such an embarassing situation" and that he "should have known better."

Loading the player...

MORE: Alisha Wainwright: who is the actress pictured holding hands with Justin Timberlake

The weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday photos of the Rock Your Body singer and his co-star emerged of them holding hands on a balcony in New Orleans. The two were enjoying an innocent night out with fellow cast and crew after filming wrapped for the day.

After news broke, Alisha's reps released a statement stating that "There is absolutely no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together."

MORE: Justin Timberlake's son Silas makes rare public appearance at celebrity golf tournament