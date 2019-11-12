Christian Serratos is Selena Quintanilla in the first look from the upcoming Netflix series

Meet the woman who will bring the Queen of Tejano back to life for the latest Netflix series. On Tuesday, November 12, Netflix released the first official trailer introducing the world to Christian Serratos, the actress who is playing Selena Quintanilla in the series based on her life and career. “I’ve been waiting so long to tell you this!! SELENA will be played by the incredible @christianserratos in our upcoming @selenanetflix series.” Christian took to her social media to share the first look and the exciting news. “Here we go!!! Besitos @netflix @selenanetflix,” she captioned the video.

The teaser trailer starts with Christian reading a script while Como La Flor plays in the background. Getting into character, the actress dressed in Selena's iconic purple jumpsuit, puts on red lipstick before dancing past Seidy Lopez, who plays the singer's mother. Fans also got a first look at Selena's father Abraham (played by Ricardo Chavira) and at Madison Taylor Baez, who will portray the younger version of the star.

In the clip, Christian is seen singing on stage before someone yells: “Alright Christian, we’re ready to shoot.” According to the show's logline, the series is “a coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family and music.” Part one of the series is set to premiere in 2020 with six one-hour episodes.

The series will be executive produced by the late singer’s sister Suzette Quintanilla

Making the project even more special, Selena’s sister and band mate Suzette Quintanilla will serve as one of the show’s executive producers. “Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment said in the release. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”