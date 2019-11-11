Miley Cyrus spends quiet days at home while recovering from surgery

Sometimes you get the best of both worlds, and sometimes you just get a lot of surprises. Miley Cyrus has had a challenging 2019 in the love department and the last months of the year are turning out to be a challenge in her career as well.

On October 8, Miley revealed via social media that she was hospitalized and later it was disclosed that she had undergone surgery. Now, a month later, the Mother’s Daughter singer is doing her best to recover for the upcoming year. The tonsillitis surgery is just the latest in a series of shocking 2019 events.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Miley will release new music with Shawn Mendes and Cardi B

Mile began the year married to her boyfriend of ten years, Liam Hemsworth, but split after 6 months of marriage, she then went on a luxury vacation with rumored (now ex-) girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter after the two were spotted kissing. The romance was short-lived and she was soon involved with current boyfriend and long-time BFF, Cody Simpson.

Career-wise 2019 has been another successful year for the longtime superstar. Miley starred in Black Mirror’s Season 5 as Ashley O, released new music and participated in RuPaul’s Drag Race. Miley was on the cover of Vanity Fair and gave fans several throwbacks of her Hannah Montana days, showing that despite her mixed feelings of the era, she still remembers her Hannah days rather fondly.