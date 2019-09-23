Sofia Vergara showcases her va-va-voom curves at Milan Fashion Week

“Most amazing collection ever!! Bravo!!!,” shared Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara on social media with a stunning picture of herself arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week. Sofia, a renowned fan of the Italian designers, chose a figure-hugging floral dress signed by the duo to celebrate their new Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

The actress matched her outfit with pink satin high-heeled shoes and a fuchsia bag

RELATED: Sofia Vergara proves she´s ageless with new throwback bikini photo

The strapless gown reflected the fashion brand’s focus on foliage and tropical prints for the next season, unfortunately for fashionistas, Sofia’s outfit was a customized garment and it’s not for sale. The 47-year-old knows how to make the most of her hourglass figure and very often goes for a specific cut that will help her to look amazing on the red carpet. This strapless dress summarizes Sofia’s style winning formula: sexy but elegant cut + midi-length + pencil skirt with peplum hem, equals… Absolutely fabulous!

The actress accessorized her incredible look with pink satin high-heeled sandals and a cute matching handbag, all by Dolce & Gabbana. With her golden locks falling over her shoulders in soft waves and natural makeup in bronze tones, she was the epitome of glamour.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara got a jumpstart on Halloween with this royal-inspired costume

Actress Monica Belluci and Lady Kitty Spencer, both in white suits, also attended the show

Sofia was not the only A-lister attending the show. The Modern Family beauty joined Lady Kitty Spencer, soprano singer Carly Paoli, actress Monica Bellucci and models Bianca Balti and Tina Tamashiro in the front row of the show. Together, they all enjoyed the exoticness of the Sicilian Jungle collection, a total explosion of color displaying classic silhouettes from the 1940s and 50s. Grazie mile Domenico and Stefano!