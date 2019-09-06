Isabela Moner reveals mom’s cancer battle in moving update

HOLA! USA’s October cover star Isabela Moner opened her heart this week and give a rare glimpse into her personal life – and tissues are required! The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress shared a candid post detailing her mom Katherine’s battle with breast cancer – and how her family are getting through it together.

The Dora and the Lost City star shared this photo of herself and her brother Jared at mom Katherine’s bedside

The 18-year-old star shared a collection of photos and a video of her mom late Thursday evening and wrote: “Today my mom kicked ass!!! Now I don’t usually post about private matters, but I’ve never been happier and I’d like to share. The day I found out my mom had breast cancer, everything else seemed insignificant. This tested me more than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life. It could’ve brought me down, I could’ve become a bitter person... but I have never felt more faithful. I’m so happy we made it through. Even though I had no doubt she would.”

Though the fight is not yet over, Isabela remains positive. “It’s an ongoing battle, but I believe she’ll be just fine because she’s the strongest human I know,” she said, adding: “Thank you to the friends and family who supported us. I don’t know why these things happen. Sooo much love has come from this, that there’s no way it could be anything other than a blessing. We’ll get through this together. Go out and celebrate the fact that you have another day with your loved ones.”

Isabela says her mom is ‘the strongest human I know’ and credits her for teaching her the value of her Latina roots

Isabela paid tribute to her mom in HOLA! USA’s new LatiNext Special – available to subscribers now and on newsstands September 13. Isabela says Katherine is the one who taught her the importance of her heritage. "I have to thank my mom because she's the one who made me value my roots and where I come from. I grew up in Ohio, and in school they made fun of my accent. I wanted to stop speaking Spanish, so my mom sent me to Peru to go to school for a semester, and that's where I learned to value my roots."