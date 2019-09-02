Demi Lovato addresses Taylor Swift 'feud' in the most incredible way

If you’re sick of seeing celebrity “feuds” making headlines, raise your hand. You’re not alone, in fact you’re in good company as Demi Lovato is set on doing the opposite. The Confident singer addressed her alleged feud with Taylor Swift on Monday, September 2, putting to rest any hint of negativity. “Life's too short for women not to support other women…” she wrote, “especially when women release great music.” The 27-year-old entertainer added "great job @taylorswift,” calling her hit Cruel Summer album “a jam.” The 29-year-old superstar quickly responded, taking an equally classy and positive route.

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift promote the importance of women supporting women

“This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face,” Taylor wrote, reposting Demi’s comment. “Thank you, @ddlvato.” The You Need To Calm Down diva clearly put her love into the reply, adorning the text graphic with heart emojis and two cats (her favorite) hugging. We're thrilled to see the music giants in a good place.

The tension surrounding Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato was centered on Scooter Braun

Demi and Taylor's "fight" has infested their respective fandoms recently. The famous feud was brewed by Demi's collaboration with Scooter Braun, who Taylor openly dislikes and views as a bully. Tay was left "grossed out" after her first six albums were sold to the celebrity manager for $300 million. Fuel to the fire was Demi's public statement defending him during this time.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry, and Scooter is not one of them," Demi wrote. "He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is. Y’all can come after me all you want, but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world, and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations, I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”