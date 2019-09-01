The cheeky marriage advice that Jennifer Lopez received from Ruth Bader Ginsburg

We are feeling so much amor, amor, amor for Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s relationship — especially when we find out that JLo asked U.S. Supreme Court Justice and all-around bad girl Ruth Bader Ginsburg for advice to a lasting marriage. Ruth (also known as ‘The Notorious RBG’ to many) was recently speaking at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. over the weekend when she was asked about a visit that the Get It Right singer made to her with her former MLB player beau. During said momentous encounter, Jenny from the Block asked RBG, who had married her late husband Martin Ginsburg in 1954, what it takes to have a successful and long marriage.

Ruth decided to share some sage advice that her mother-in-law shared with her on the day of her wedding to her husband Martin. Mrs. Ginsburg told a young Ruth Bader that the best way to ensure a happy and long marriage was to “be a little deaf.” RBG jokes how she took that advice to heart in life, love and in her career. She shared, “So if there is an unkind word or thoughtless word said, you just tune out,” which was met by laughter by those in attendance to her talk.

JLo said in a social media post that she and A-Rod will be taking her advice

Jennifer shared the video of RBG on her social media with fans saying “It was an honor to meet RBG... I so look up to her as a person, a woman, and a human being; but also as a wife, a working woman, and a passionate advocate for equality for women and minorities, the underprivileged of this country. I was in awe of her, watching how powerful and sharp she is, how clear and full of wisdom.”