Casper Smart is ready for a baby and is 'taking applications'

Casper Smart seems to have a little baby fever! The 32-year-old dancer took to his social media to send out a call to action. “I’m ready for 1! Taking applications. #unclebeau.” Next to the caption was the most adorable photo of the dancer holding up his niece. Friends hilariously took to his comments section to react to the post. “It’s time man. Need some dancing babies,” Nathan Davis wrote. “I need to approve of them first,” fellow dancer and friend Salice Rose added. The sweet photo came after Casper posted an adorable video of him and his niece.

Casper Smart has serious baby fever

“Peeps got her dose of Uncle time for her first birthday #birthday #uncle #love #niece.” In the clip, the Perfect Match actor playfully makes silly noises while he lifts up his niece who smiles for the camera. Casper’s recent post isn’t the first time he admitted he’s ready to start a family. In July, the Mira Quien Baila All Stars judge sent the internet into a frenzy with a photo of him holding not one, but two babies. “What’s better than 1 baby in your hands? TWO!!! #happyuncle #babyfever,” he wrote. “I should probably get started soon right?”

The baby fever started soon before that picture was posted when he laid his eyes on his baby niece. “Got to meet me new niece yesterday and if you can’t tell…I’m in LOVE! I’m starting to have baby fever.” Babies may have to wait for the dancer who seems to be single. Earlier this year, he was spotted showing off some major PDA with a brunette beauty on the beach in Miami. Since, Casper has kept a low profile on all thing’s relationships.

The dancer said he is accepting applications for someone who will help him get to fatherhood

In February, Casper revealed that his young age and selfie ways led to his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. He's also revealed that he has since grown and not counting out the idea of marriage. I consider marriage with every girl I know, he said during an interview with Univision. “I’m a romantic.”