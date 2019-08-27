There are still several days to go before the long-awaited release of Hustlers, the film starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Nicki Minaj, but as the premiere dates closes in, the stars are opening up with some behind the scenes secrets for all of us to enjoy.

Here is what we know about the film: 1. The leading ladies participate in a money-laundering scheme with Wall Steet’s top men, 2. We are guaranteed to see some very sexy dance moves, , since the stars play former strippers, 3. There is an epic fight scene between Alex Rodrguez's financé and her co-star Constance Wu. JLo, who recently wrapped up her “It’s My Party Tour” and seems to be the jack of all traits, recently opened up about a hilarious moment while filming the fight. Check out what she had to say:

Thankfully for the gals, the painful fight did not result in a broken nose for Constance and it gave the stars something to bond over for the years to come. For us, finding out about the fight lets us know that JLo is definitely not someone we want to mess with, and that we are for sure going to see an epic, very real-life-looking argument while enjoying the film on September 12.

Hustlers is a drama thriller inspired by a New York Magazine’s article that went viral back in 2015. The movie was filmed in New York City earlier this year, with Lili Reinhart and Usher rounding out the star-studded cast.