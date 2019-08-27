Miley Cyrus has a charm that has captured everyone’s heart. Whether you fell in love with Hannah Montana as a teen, shared her rebellion in Wrecking Ball, admired her social work with the Happy Hippie Foundation or felt in awe over her vocal range, everyone has a reason to love Miley.

Despite their differences and their separation, Liam Hemsworth and Miley have proven to be a couple very much in love. Just weeks after they ended their marriage, Miley released a new song and took the stage at the MTV VMAs 2019 as a newly single gal.

Check out the video and then we’ll keep chatting about Miley’s love life!

Loading the player...

Don't miss: Why Miley is having a 'hard time' and in no rush to divorce Liam

Miley Cyrus and Liam met, as we all know, a decade ago while filming the romantic Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song. But it wasn’t until August 2019 that the final credits rolled when the couple announced their split and Liam filed for divorce.

DON'T MISS: Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley 'nothing but health and happiness'

In case you missed it, Miley was spotted snuggling with Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy earlier this month. The pair have been spending some quality time together since their return to the States.