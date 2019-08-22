Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to appear at the 2019 MTV VMAs together

It´s official. Summer's hottest couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform their superhit Señorita together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards... and we can't wait! The August 26 ceremony at the Prudential Center in New Jersey will be the first time ever that the Canadian crooner and señorita Cabello, who are said to be dating, are singing the song in front of an audience.

Although the pair haven't officially confirmed their relationship, they have been showing multiple public displays of affection over the past few months and sending messages to each other via social media. It´s been a real Shawmila summer of love! So we wonder if the chemistry between them will be as palpable on stage in what will no doubt be a memorable performance... maybe even with a kiss?

Shawn and Camila made the temperatures rise with the sexy scenes of the Señorita´s video

Apart from their relationship, Shawn and Camila have so many things to celebrate. More specifically, six for him and five for her, as that's how many times they are nominated for this year's awards.

Shawn and Camila met in 2014 and become BFFs when they collaborated for the first time on Shawn´s hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. It was THIS summer, when the Cuban beauty finished her relationship with Mathew Hussey, that rumors about a potential relationship between herself and her good pal came to light.

For the past two months, they haven't shied away from showing some serious PDA. Camila has been supporting Shawn during his international tour and has been at his side for such special dates as his August 8 birthday when they were seen together strolling the streets of New York City.

If either of them take home an award, will there be a special mention in the name of love?

Apart from bagging several awards, they could also go public with their love by arriving together on the red carpet. We´ll have to wait and see, though, as the MTV VMAs, which this year will feature appearances by J Balvin, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift and many more, are always full of surprises.