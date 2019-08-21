Get ready for the 2019 Latin American Music Awards: see all details

Ladies and gents, mark it on your calendar: on Thursday, October 17, you have a date with the biggest names of the Latin music scene, so don't make any plans for the night! The Latin AMAs come back for the fifth year in a row to celebrate the most iconic and influential artists of the year, and the best part is that, same as in the American Music Awards, the nominees will be decided by public vote and voting will begin on September 4. Are you ready for a night full of magic, fashion and stellar music?

RELATED: All the evidence that 2019 is Latin music´s year to shine

The 2019 Latin American Music Awards will take place in the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, where the red carpet will be rolled out to receive the stars who have made you dance the night away this year with their Latin sounds. Last year, the awards were dedicated to women in the music industry and hosted by *drumroll please* Aracely Arámbula, Becky G, Gloria Trevi, Leslie Grace and Roselyn Sánchez. They all stunned on the red carpet and on stage.

Roselyn Sanchez was one of the five hosts of last year's ceremony, which was dedicated to women in the industry

If the presenters of the evening were the brightest stars in the showbiz sky, the performances were also to die for: Pitbull with Ludacris and Prince Royce, Wisin y Yandel, CNCO with Becky G and Leslie Grace, Maluma and so many more! Special mention goes to Gloria Trevi and her emotional speech against violence and abuse to women, and Daddy Yankee, the recipient of the prestigious Icon Award, performed a song dedicated to women suffering breast cancer along with the Puerto Rico Orchestra *goosebumps*.

Other winners, just to mention a few, were Sebastian Yatra for New Artist of the Year, Becky G for Best Female Artist and Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year and Best Urban Song of the Year.

At last year's show, Maluma was given the Evolución Extraordinaria (Extraordinary Evolution) Award

We still have to wait a bit to learn more about the surprises awaiting us at this year's event, but if think back to last year's show, we know that the 2019 event will definitely rock our socks off. More information will be released on Wednesday, September 4 — so save the date in your calendars!