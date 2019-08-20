Becky G shares photo with her mother who looks like she could be her sister

Becky G’s latest photo had fans doing a double take. The Sin Pijama singer took to her social media to share a sweet picture featuring her mother Alejandra – who looks like she could be her sister. “Momma,” the 22-year-old captioned the photo on her grid. In her stories, Becky shared the same picture with the caption: “Can’t wait to look like this when I’m older.” Friends and fans chimed in via the comments section and showed the mother-daughter duo some love. “Looking like sisters,” Julissa Bermudez wrote. “She’s not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom,” a fan wrote.

Becky G shared a picture with her mother who looks more like her sister

The pair don’t only have similar features, they also have the same style. Becky and her mama both donned athletic attire and trendy sneakers. The Mayores songstress sported a pop of color in lime green, while her mama remained posh in all black. Alejandra took to her social media to share a picture of her, Becky and the rest of their family, including her husband Francisco. “The Foundation to anything and everything.....Mi Familia ! My world, Soldiers of life,” she wrote.

“The biggest blessing in life, but also our biggest responsibility. Our passion and our hopes and dreams. A support system all around. I ride with them any day because I know they got me and I got them. #makingnewmemories#priorities #familia #family #everything.” Family and heritage is important to the Power Ranger actress. In the latest issue of HOLA! USA the cover star opened up about the sticking together with the ones she loves.

The songstress opened up about the importance of her family

“In our family we are so united; we are so supportive — where one person eats, 20 can eat. Where one person can sleep, 20 can sleep,” she said. “And as funny as it sounds, it's actually very beautiful because when I was nine-years-old we lost our home, and we went from house to house, from family member to family member to live there. Sharing is a big part of our culture.”