Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose for epic family photo with Kirk Douglas

Keeping up with the Douglases! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ brood came together for a rare group shot that featured four generations of their famous family, including patriarch Kirk Douglas and the youngest member, Lua, the Fatal Attraction star's granddaughter. Cameron Douglas, who is Michael’s 40-year-old son from his first marriage to Diandra Luker, posted the epic photo on social media. Alongside the picture, he simply wrote: “#Familyfirst ❤️💛💚.”

In the photo, Michael, 74, posed between his two youngest children, daughter Carys, 16, and son Dylan, 19. Cameron, who was pictured standing next to his girlfriend Viviane Thibes, cradled their 19-month-old daughter Lua, while Catherine and 102-year-old Kirk, as well as his wife Anne Buydens sat at the table. Two of Michael’s brothers, Joel and Peter Douglas, along with Peter's wife Lisa Schoeder—in red dress—were also present for the gathering in Beverly Hills.

Like her cousin Cameron, Kelsey Douglas, who is Lisa and Peter’s daughter, shared a picture from the special occasion sitting beside her aunt Catherine. “A table of strong jaw lines, large appetites and a shared love for attention #FAMILY ❤️🥰❤️ (missing a few key players: @tylerdougie @ryandawglas ) - family photos are tough 😴😴😴,” she penned, referencing her brothers Tyler and Ryan. In addition to the family picture, Kelsey also posted a solo photo of herself with her grandfather Kirk, who will turn 103 on December 9. Kirk appeared to be in good spirits sitting at the head of the table, while surrounded by his loved ones.

Michael got emotional last year over his father’s attendance at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” Michael said in his speech. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.” Earlier this year, Catherine’s husband revealed the best advice he’s gotten from his famous dad. “Stamina and tenacity,” Michael said (via People magazine). “He was out of the school where you give your best shot, you give the best thing you can, and then f— it. That was the best advice I got.”