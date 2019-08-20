Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic

Like mother, like daughter. Mindy Kaling had a sparkling twinning moment with her little girl Katherine. The Four Weddings and a Funeral executive producer took to her social media account on Monday, August 19, to share a rare new picture of herself with her 20-month-old daughter, while also revealing Katherine’s cute nickname.

Mindy Kaling shared a rare new photo featuring her daughter Katherine

“Got these little @ohjoyco pons sandals for me and Kit. Glitter is our aesthetic. 💞,” Mindy captioned the adorable mommy and me snapshot showing Katherine sitting on her lap and modeling their new glittering, matching shoes. The actress’ pal Reese Witherspoon commented on the post writing, “Glitter is your signature color✨.” Meanwhile, Mindy’s former The Office co-star Ellie Kemper pointed out Katherine’s tiny hand, commenting, “Sweetest little hand I ever saw.”

The Mindy Project star, who welcomed her first child in December 2017, makes it a point to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. However, when she does post a picture on her public platforms, she avoids sharing Katherine’s face. "I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," she told Glamour in June. "It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing."

The Mindy Project star avoids sharing pictures of her daughter's face on social media

One aspect of her personal life that she has remained tight-lipped on is the identity of her baby's father. “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” Mindy told The New York Times in 2019.

At the time, the 40-year-old actress admitted that she was surprised at how much she enjoys being a mom, and initially didn’t believe she had a “big maternal instinct.” Mindy explained, “I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about. But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.”