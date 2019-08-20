Demi Lovato celebrates her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato is ringing in her 27th birthday like a rockstar! The singer celebrated the special occasion with fellow singer Ariana Grande and attended her Sweetener concert at the O2 Arena in London with their manager Scooter Braun. The birthday girl shared intimate snaps from the festivities, which included a sweet backstage chant and an intimate after party with some of Demi's close friends.

Demi Lovato celebrated her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande

The Sorry Not Sorry singer posted a short video of her and Scooter backstage with Ariana and her team before they went on stage. "This was too sweet not to post.... before show prayer they did this for my bday," she wrote alongside the clip that featured Ariana, Scooter and the crew chanting "Happy Birthday, Demi!" She also gave Thank U, Next singer a shoutout for her incredible show. "I’m so so proud of you @arianagrande. You...killed that!!! I love you tons."

Before the show, Demi shared her last mirror selfie as a 26-year-old flaunting the fab outfit she wore to the concert. She paired a white crop top with a black leather jacket and red ankle boots. She topped off her look with a daring red lip and tiny black sunglasses. "Last day as 26," she captioned the sultry photo.

During the concert, Demi was fangirling hard over her friend and posted videos of Ariana belting out her tunes in the arena. After the show, the two ladies, along with a group of friends, cut a birthday cake for the big birthday. "Okay, last one before bed. They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record," Demi wrote alongside a video of the group singing Happy Birthday to her before she blew out the candles.

She attended Ariana's Sweetener concert in London with her new manager Scooter Braun

"@arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you."

In May, Demi announced that her dreams were coming true, as she signed with Scooter. "Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey," she wrote. Since then, the singer has shared with her fans that she's been back in the studio and making new music. Here's to a new year for Demi!