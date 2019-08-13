Spanish Opera singer Plácido Domingo responds to harassment allegations

Renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo is calling allegations that he sexually harassed nine women “inaccurate.” One dancer and eight singers, including Patricia Wulf—who was the only person to speak on the record— came forward to the Associated Press in a bombshell report published on Tuesday, August 12, accusing the Spanish star of inappropriate behavior that started in the late 1980s.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

The world famous opera singer has been accused of harassment

The 78-year-old Grammy winner, who has been married to wife Marta Domingo since 1962, responded to the allegations in a statement to the AP saying, “The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate.”

MORE: John Travolta pulls epic switch in Pitbull's music video

“Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual,” he continued. “People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone.”

VIEW GALLERY

Plácido (pictured with Spain's Queen Sofia) has been married to wife Marta (right) since 1962

Pácido added, “However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are — and should be — measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards.”

The alleged incidents took place over the span of three decades, and reportedly occured at venues that included opera companies where Plácido held top managerial positions, as well as a lunch meeting, a dressing room, and hotel room. To avoid advancements, several women noted that they stop using “the ladies’ room near his office” and asked other singers, or backstage staff to stay with them at work.

VIEW GALLERY

The opera star has three children: Plácido Domingo Jr., Alvaro Maurizio Domingo, and José Plácido Domingo Guerra

The AP reports that those who came forward with their story said “they felt emboldened by the #MeToo movement and decided the most effective way to attack the entrenched sexual misconduct in their industry was to call out the behavior of opera’s most prominent figure.”

MORE: Eva Longoria reveals the hardest part about parenthood

Eva Longoria and other Hollywood stars famously launched Time’s Up back in 2018 in response to the #MeToo movement, which saw a number of faces actresses coming forward with stories of harassment against high-profile men, including movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.