Jennifer Lopez pens emotional tribute to her late aunt Titi Rose

Jennifer Lopez remembered one of the women who inspired her the most. The On the Floor singer took to her social media to share that her aunt Titi Rose passed away. “I have so many emotions as I write this. About how fierce, tough and unapologetically herself she was... she taught me what it was to be a hard working woman...she, like the other women I was fortunate enough to be raised by taught me to be independent and unafraid of life and what it would bring,” the 50-year-old wrote. As the post continued, the World of Dance judge shared some of her Titi’s valued lessons.

“To laugh, dance, and stay close to family. And I am grateful for all she ever did for me. But I think I will remember her most like the video above laughing with her sisters and family on every Christmas birthday and random day on the set.” She continued: “I love you Titi, I am glad you and Tio are together again! Say hi to grandma and Titi Myrza. I love you all forever. I carry your strength and love with me always. We will make all of you proud. #familia #myguardianangels#nevergonealwayswithme”

Jennifer Lopez remembered her Titi Rose who passed away

Accompanied by the post was a video of Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe and Rose showing off some of JLo’s signature choreography. In the clip, Rose tries to keep up as her sister takes the lead. Jennifer also shared a picture featuring her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, along with their cousins, surrounding Rose during the holiday.

The On the Floor singer penned an emotional post in her memory

Jennifer’s friends took to her comments to send their love and remember the aunt who would spend time on set and at shows. “Sending prayers to you guys today, love you @trios22,” vocal coach Stevie Mackie wrote. “Rip to Titi rose. So sad. Loved her and her spirit,” Loren Ridinger wrote. Sending love and light Jennifer’s way during this difficult time.