Liam Hemsworth breaks silence following split from Miley Cyrus

Over the weekend, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced the shocking news that they had split, after months of marriage. The 26-year-old's rep confirmed the news on Saturday night to People Magazine, saying the celebrity couple "have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers." Miley has been filling her social media feed with pics from her luxe getaway in Italy and dropping vague statements about the couple's breakup. And now, the Australian actor has spoken out for the first time since news broke of their relationship.

Liam Hemsworth speaks out for the first time since his split from Miley Cyrus

The 29-year-old actor was spending time at his brother Chris Hemsworth's house in Byron Bay, according to The Daily Mail. And the news outlet reportedly got a statement from the actor on his way out of a frozen yogurt shop, where he admitted things were rough right now. "You don't understand what it's like," he told them about the split. "I don't want to talk about it mate."

The news outlet also featured exclusive pictures of Liam looking extremely sad. Wearing a tan hoodie with black pants and white sneakers, the Australian actor had a gloomy face while out on the town. Meanwhile, Miley has been living it up in Italy with Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. The two have been posting bikini pics and were even spotted making out since news broke of Miley's split from Liam. In one post, the Wrecking Ball singer also wrote that "change is inevitable," vaguely speaking about the breakup.

Miley has yet to speak out on the news, but her rep confirmed the news on Saturday night. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the statement read. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”