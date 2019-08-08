Eva Longoria reveals that these two stars were the life of the party at her wedding

Eva Longoria’s wedding was a celebration – but it was her two best friends that had the most fun. The Grand Hotel producer opened up about her magical day during a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. When asked which one of her celebrity guests got the “drunkest,” the 44-year-old didn’t hesitate to hilariously answer. “It was a toss between Ricky Martin and Victoria [Beckham],” she shared.

Eva Longoria shared that her two best friends Victoria Beckham and Ricky Martin got the drunkest at her wedding

Eva tied the knot to Mexican businessman Jose “Pepe” Bastón in 2016. For the occasion, the pair and over 100 of their closest friends and family got together for the seaside ceremony in Alcapulco, Mexico. Victoria didn’t just bring the party to the ceremony. Eva’s BFF was also responsible for designing her stunning gown for the occasion. “I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love, and I knew that Victoria would make it with love,” Longoria told our sister publication HELLO! Magazine.

“Victoria was one of my witnesses too — she signed the paper that says I was here — so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend! She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. She’s one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special." After the ceremony, the former Spice Girl hinted at all her fun with a post from the ceremony.

Victoria designed Eva's wedding dress for her lavish Mexican wedding

“Congratulations @evalongoria. The smartest, most beautiful woman I have ever met. I feel honored to call you my friend. Such a wonderful day filled with love X we love Pepe so much!! #toomuchtequila #omgmyfeethurt.” Eva, Victoria and Ricky are still keeping the party going, now as parents. Posh took to her social media to share a picture of her and David Beckham’s daughter bonding with Eva and Pepe’s one-year-old son. “Harper Seven loves Santi so much.”