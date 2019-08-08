Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her angelic little face. The singer, who is married to painter and artist Jwan Yosef, took to social media to post a photo of their beautiful daughter featuring her crystal blue eyes and cute baby cheeks. For the first time, we get to appreciate Lucia’s precious face as every other time the Vente Pa’ Ca singer has shared a photo, her face is hidden. It should be known that Lucia has a striking resemblance to her older brothers, Matteo and Valentino, 11. She looks just like them!

Ricky Martin announced the arrival of his and Jwan Yosef's daughter Lucia on December 31, 2018

The Maria singer shared a photo in which his little bundle of joy is clad in a colorful summer outfit while resting against her father’s arms. The Puerto Rican artist captioned the heart-melting snap with, “La luz de mis ojos” (the light of my eyes). The snap featuring Lucia in a printed blue top and pink striped bottoms caused quite a sensation, making some of Ricky’s colleague's hearts melt.

Celebs like Luis Fonsi, Jesse Huerta, Tommy Torres, Wisin and more were captivated by the eight-month-old’s charm. On another note, Jwan also posted the exact photo and wrote, “Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is.”

Ricky announced he and Jwan Yosef were parents to a baby girl with this precious photo

Ricky's songs to Lucia

Although this is the first time Ricky allows his baby’s face to show, the singer had already posted a sweet baby pic in which we could see her tiny hands wrapped around her father’s thumbs.

@ricky_martin has plenty of experience singing lullabies thanks to his older children, Matteo and Valentino

Earlier this week, the La Voz Mexico judge switched up singing hits like La Mordidita for a children’s classic, Itzy Bitzy Spider. In a clip in which one can see her arms waving in the air, Ricky proved to be an endearing and playful father while humming the iconic tune.