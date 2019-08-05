Wow! Travis Scott covers house in rose petals for Kylie Jenner's birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting ready to celebrate the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday on August 21! And in true Kardashian fashion, the rapper is guaranteeing that this celebration will be one for the books.

On August 5, Travis covered his sweetheart’s home with rose petals—millions of rose petals, to be exact—and gifted Kylie with a card that read, “happy birthday!!! We’re just getting started. I love you!!!”

Check out the video below to see the whole spectacle!



Kylie took to her social media to share the sweet gift with her fans. “My house is covered in ROSES," she captioned the post. "@travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg.” In the background, Kylie is heard giggling and playing with the couple's dauther, Stormi.

There are still 15 days until Kylie turns 22, so we can just wait and see what other acts of love the 28-year-old-rapper has in store for his queen. Earlier this year, Travis gifted Kylie with a $100,000 watch and before that, he gave her a stunning Ferrari.