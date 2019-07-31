Kylie Jenner's ex best friend Jordyn Woods tells the truth about cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods is opening up (again) after that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal that left her without her best friend Kylie Jenner and basically a punching bag for online trolls. For months, the 21-year-old star was isolated, but now she's living her best life and gracing the covers of glossy magazines. In her cover story interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Jordyn set the record straight with all the drama that went down and how she feels about Kylie today.

After news broke that she and Tristan "hooked up" after a party, Jordyn was pretty much silent on the whole matter except for her infamous Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. “I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me," she shared. "Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh—t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

She also compared the whole drama to a cancer that she couldn't get rid of. “It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name," she said. "When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.”

As for her relationship with Kylie, she says she still has a lot of love for her. “I love her. That’s my homie," she shared. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Your move, Kylie and Khloe and Tristan!