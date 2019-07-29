Eva Longoria sends Gina Rodriguez a sweet message on her 35th birthday

Gina Rodriguez has lots to celebrate! The Jane the Virgin actress is ringing in her 35th birthday, and she took to social media to share her happy day with fans. All of her followers flooded the comments section, including fellow A-listers like Wilmer Valderrama and Mario Lopez. However, there was one celeb who had a special message for Gina. Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria sent Gina sweet wish for her day.

Gina Rodriguez is celebrating her 35th birthday

"Happy birthday Gina baby girl," Eva began her message posted on her social media. "So many fun times with you whether we were on set or fundraising for charity or being political activist or on a red carpet or just dancing in your living room, you are a gem my dear! The world is a better place because you are in it. Here’s to many more years of happiness and blessings! I love you Gdawg!" Along with the message, the 44-year-old actress also shared a gallery of pictures of the two walking red carpets and special events over the years.

Other celebrities also wished the birthday girl sweet wishes. "Happy birthday queen," Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero wrote. Latina songstress Gloria Estefan also sent Gina a message. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GINA!," she exclaimed. Meanwhile, Gina's Someone Great co-star Brittany Snow said what we all think. "You radiate the purest light. I love you I love you my guuuur," she wrote.

Eva Longoria sent Gina a sweet birthday message on social media

Through the years, Eva and Gina have crossed paths not only on red carpets, but also for important causes. In 2018, the two ladies joined forces with other Latina stars America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson and Zoe Saldana to rally the Latino vote in Florida ahead of the midterm elections.