Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted getting their PDA on in Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello haven’t confirmed any rumors of them dating, but when photos and videos of the Señorita singers acting like a couple surfaced on the internet, it was hard for fans to believe they weren't an item. #Shamila shippers first caught sight of Shawn and Camila acting like a couple in Tampa while enjoing a coffee break at the Oxford Exchange ahead of Shawn's concert in the city. However, it's the new snaps of them kissing in Miami that really piqued our interest.

Shawn and Camila weren't afraid to show their affection despite being photographed

During Shawn's summer tour, the two were seen canoodling and making out in the ocean. The rumored couple didn't appear to be alone as there were friends swimming nearby, and clearly they knew they were being photographed, but that was the least of their concerns.

Just a day prior, Shawn, 20 and Camilla, 22 were spotted talking to fans, chatting over coffee, linking arms and–you guessed it– kissing! The artists first sparked rumors of dating after their steamy video for their hit single Señorita was released. Not to mention Camila also recently broke up with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

Besides their inevitable chemistry, fans of the singers have been freaking out over their non-disclosed PDA. Earlier this month, the pair turned heads with a series of outings in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Havana singer and the Lost in Japan artist were seen walking the Golden Gate Bridge, and the pair only had eyes for each other as they shared a sweet kiss inside of the True Blue Café.

The pair, who were joined with friends, shared laughs and kisses in Miami

Speaking to Clash magazine, Camila recently opened up about her relationship with the Nervous singer. "I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust," she said. “I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.”

She continued: “I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.”