Jennifer Lopez pulls off birthday surprise for Alex Rodriguez with his daughters

Alex Rodriguez received a special birthday surprise at work. Jennifer Lopez dropped in on the broadcaster with his daughters, Ella and Natasha, during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Amidst the Yankees-Red Sox game, the trio popped up in the ESPN box bearing a cake for the retired baseball player, who looked surprised by the set crashers. “The whole summer has been one large cake,” he admitted. ESPN shared the clip on social media writing, "J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂."

Jennifer Lopez snuck on the ESPN set to surprise Alex Rodriguez with his daughters

Alex turned 44 on Saturday, July 27. Ahead of his birthday, the Jenny from the Block singer brought the former New York Yankees star on stage during her Miami concert on Friday to sing him happy birthday with his daughters and her twins—Max and Emme.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday bash

Sharing a video of the moment on social media, the triple threat penned, “Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!” Jennifer brought her fiancé up on stage again on Saturday for a lap dance.

The singer brought her future husband on stage at her Miami concert

A-Rod’s gifts came days after Jennifer celebrated her 50th birthday (July 24) with a blow out party in Miami. The singer rang in her big day with an epic, golden soirée held at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's $32 million home in Star Island.

MORE: A-Rod made Jennifer Lopez the sweetest video for her birthday

“It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️,” Jennifer penned fter the celebration. “Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling!”