J.Lo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week

What do you do when you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet and you share a birthday week? You go big, of course. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went all out for their happiest week of the year, showering each other with an grand set of gifts. From sweet tribute videos to $140k treats, the engaged pair tallied up an incredible tab of presents. Not to mention that the latest to surface was so hot we had to turn up the air conditioner!

J.Lo put A-Rod's birthday gifts on display

Alex had the more recent celebration of the two, turning 44 on Saturday, July 27 with a bang. On the heels of commemorating her own special day, his lady love had three very public presents in store, the first of which being a lovely video tribute. J.Lo literally pulled out all the stops, halting her It’s My Party tour during two separate performances at American Airlines Arena in Miami to honor Alex. And then one on his actual day of birth was much caliente!

Jennifer's backup dancers helped with his onstage present

“Alex, you’re very handsome,” she said to her man while onstage. “I have a present for you... actually you know how this goes: I have two presents for you!” Turning to the buzzing crowd she asked: “Should we give Alex his presents?” He grinned from ear to ear as he got his gifts: a lap dance from Jennifer, which is a signature portion of her tour, and then her dancers.

The spicy moment was balanced by a sweet Friday fare, when the superstar led her concertgoers in a booming rendition of “Happy Birthday.” It was a heartfelt instance, as Jennifer walked onto the stage with their blended foursome of kids - Emme, Max, Tashi and Ella. Alex then joined the group next to a towering custom Yankees-themed cake, which repped his number 13 on it, as everyone sang to him. Afterall, it’s JLo’s party and she can do what she wants to.

JLo had a lavish 50th birthday celebration earlier in the week

Speaking of Jenny’s party, she marked the big 5-0 with an epic golden-themed soiree at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's $32 million estate and one insanely expensive gift from her other half. According to TMZ, A-Rod purchased his soon-to-be-wife a $140,000 fire red Porsche, which they sped around in shortly before they got on the floor at her 250-guest bash. The convertible was reportedly topped with a yellow ribbon and flaunted the custom license plate "JLo," according to E! News. The former baller also whipped up a cute video tribute to his one and only. Happy b-day, J-Rod!