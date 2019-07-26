Becky G has always been proud of who she is, where she grew up and what she represents. In this month’s edition, as we celebrate fashion and music, the Dollars songstress opens up about how her culture has inspired her art and style. “I've always considered myself Latina. I'm 100% proud to be from Los Angeles, but I'm also 100% proud to be 'mexicana de corazón, de sangre'. My grandparents have always made it a priority for us to be aware of our culture, our morals, our traditions,” the 22-year-old told HOLA! USA.

“In our family we are so united; we are so supportive — where one person eats, 20 can eat. Where one person can sleep, 20 can sleep. And as funny as it sounds, it's actually very beautiful because when I was nine-years-old we lost our home, and we went from house to house, from family member to family member to live there. Sharing is a big part of our culture."

Becky G celebrates fashion and music inside of this month's edition of HOLA! USA

Becky’s art is a prime reflection of who she is. Since making a name for herself in the music industry at a young age, she hasn’t let go of her roots, or let go of the experiences that helped shape her career. "Honestly, not many people would say they experienced a midlife crisis at nine-years-old,” the cover star shared. “But I've always been different, and it wasn't something that I felt I had to do to help my family — it was something that I wanted to do. They always made it very clear to me that if I ever wanted to quit, I don't have to keep going. They'll always have my back; they'll support me."

A big part of her support were the Latina singers who came before her. It’s evident in her style (and inside the spread) that the La respuesta singer has been inspired by the divas in the music industry. "I would say people like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Jenni Rivera, Selena Quintanilla, and other female Latina artists have always inspired me because of their authenticity,” she shared. “JLo has managed to recreate herself time and again in the last 15, 20 years. And that is just so amazing to continue to evolve as an artist, to reinvent yourself, and not lose who you are and what your message is.”

--Cover story by Giselle Balido and Mariana Cornejo