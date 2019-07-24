It's HER party! Celebrate JLo's birthday by looking at her concert highlights

Jennifer Lopez is wrapping up her It’s My party Tour with the ultimate party and of course, she is doing it in Miami! The mega-superstar has been celebrating her 50th birthday since June, when the tour kicked off, but has left her beloved Miami for the very end (last but definitely not least).

Despite the multiple cities in the nationwide tour, the Medicine singer has assured some unique experiences for her fans. In Texas, JLo honored Selena Quintanilla by singing her songs, and in several other cities, she brought her daughter Emme (who seems to be a breakthrough superstar in the making) to sing on stage with her. If you can’t make it to JLo’s concert in person, don’t fret, thanks to social media we are bringing you some the show’s biggest highlights, check them out!

After months of preparation for this milestone tour, Jenny from the Block made it a point to make sure that every fan got something special out of her performances — so no injury nor New York City blackout (which she soon had rescheduled) could keep her away from truly partying on stage with all her beloved fans in the audience. Happy Birthday, JLo!