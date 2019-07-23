Demi Lovato is publicly flirting with 'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson

Hola! If you're new to the Bachelor Nation, please allow me to introduce you to Mike Johnson. The 31-year-old Air Force vet is tall, handsome, and (swoon) enjoys to travel. He was introduced to the world on this season of The Bachelorette where he tried to win over Hannah Brown's heart. Unfortunately, he was eliminated a few weeks ago, but he was still a fan favorite among all the ladies, including singer Demi Lovato. Throughout the season, the 26-year-old star has been thirsting over Mike on her social media, which (bless) might result in a new celebrity couple!

So first things first: A few weeks ago, Demi went live on a Monday night while watching Mike on The Bachelorette. He, of course, was being incredibly cute and perfect, and our girl couldn't help but say what she thought on her social media stories. In one video, she can be heard saying, "Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo." She also posted a picture of him with the caption, "Mike, I accept your rose," along with a rose emoji.

After he was eliminated, Mike did another sweet thing and took to his social media to say that he was still looking for his future wife. And, again SWOON, he was going to treat her right. “Just saying, my future wife though,” he wrote on his social media. “Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling, using my inhaler, and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding.”

Naturally, Demi freaked out and took the opportunity to put herself out there. She coyly responded: “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

VIEW GALLERY Mike Johnson responded and said he'd love to take Demi out on a date

The latest on this ~social media tryst~ is that Mike is totally down to meet Demi. He told Us Weekly that he'd love the opportunity to take the singer out on a date. “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” he said. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. One hundred percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my god! Girl, come here.’”

Your move, Demi!