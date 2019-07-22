Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split after two years of dating

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have split after two years of dating, multiple sources are confirming. Over the weekend, the Riverdale co-stars were in San Diego for the annual Comic-Con convention to preview their upcoming season. However, the two reportedly kept their distance from each other. According to Us Weekly, the 26-year-old actor was overheard telling a friend that he and Lili, 22, had broken things off.

Another eyewitness revealed to ET Online that the two attended a party, but were spotted hanging with different groups of people. "They were both at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party on Saturday, but not together," the source shared. "Lili spent most of the night with her female co-stars, Camila [Mendes] and Madelaine [Petsch] and Britt Robertson, while Cole was on the other side of the party, hanging out with different friends and vaping."

During their panel, the two kept things professional and friendly as they sat next to each other. Lili even joked about it on her social media. "Please don't put me between these two ever again," she joked alongside a photo of sitting between Cole and their co-star KJ Apa.

Reports that the two had begun dating ironically began two years ago at the same Entertainment Weekly party, where they were spotted showing major PDA. Since then, they've attended two Met Galas together and would share the occasional sweet post on their social media accounts to celebrate their romance.

Cole previously told Elle.com that he valued his privacy when it came to his love life. "I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere," he said. "I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so."