Chris Hemsworth shows his funny side during Elsa Pataky's b-day celebration

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth got cheeky for the actress’ birthday celebrations in Spain. Elsa, who turned 43-years-old on July 18, celebrated with her family and friends in her home country. For their celebration, Elsa, Chris and their three children, India, seven, and five year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, continued their tradition of spending the day at Bodega Katxiña. The Thor star kept things hilarious as he and his family did their annual wine catching. The Avengers actor brought the laughs as he stood by the barrel and held up his glass to catch the liquid.

CLICK FOR MORE PICTURES FROM ELSA'S CELEBRATIONS

VIEW GALLERY Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrated her birthday while in Spain for the summer

The 35-year-old got a hilarious reaction from his family. Up next was the birthday girl, who perfectly executed the move. Tristan and Sasha got in on the fun as the family looked on and laughed in the clip. In another video, the actor proudly raced to the table holding on to his wife’s birthday cake while leading the Happy Birthday song. Chris took to his social media to share a picture from the special day. "Haaaaaaaaappy birthday @elsapatakyconfidential truly epic week throughout Spain with fam and friends. Love ya xo.” In the photo he sits next to his wife making a hilarious face for the camera.

MORE: The secret behind Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's successful marriage

Elsa celebrated her day with her friends and family in a separate post. “Thanks my love and all my favourite people who come to celebrate with me such an amazing birthday. And thanks for all the birthday wishes love you all!!! #ibizaparissansebastianbirthday” Prior to the trip to her home, the A-list pair kicked off her birthday celebrations with friends in Ibiza. The pair were in good company as they were joined by their close friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana.

VIEW GALLERY The Thor star brought the funny antics to his wife's celebrations

“Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people,” Elsa captioned a slideshow of photos from the weekend celebration. The group partied aboard a yacht, and spent time on the beach with friends. Another year, another successful celebration for Elsa!