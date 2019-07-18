Priyanka Chopra is all-smiles celebrating her b-day in Miami with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reached a whole new level of extra celebrating her birthday in Miami with her husband, Nick Jonas. In honor of her 37th birthday, Priyanka and her hubby stepped out to a late dinner at David Grutman's Komodo where they were joined by close friends or a night of birthday fun. The birthday girl was a gorgeous 'lady in red' rocking a sequins mini-dress by 16Arlington. Her jewel-embellished lipstick purse by Judith Lieber perfectly matched her ultra-glam, sparkly ensemble.

VIEW GALLERY Priyanka celebrated her 37th birthday with dinner at one of Miami's hottest restuarants

Ready to spend an epic night celebrating his wife's special day, Nick took to social media to showcase his lady’s birthday look with a video. “Birthday girl in red,” he wrote on his stories. Priyanka was dancing in her birthday get-up while her beau’s hit Burnin’ Up played in the background.

During dinner at Komodo, the lady of the hour was presented with an over-the-top red and gold birthday cake with a glittery 'Priyanka' topper that perfectly matched her glitzy outfit. Following dinner, the B-Day celebration continued at LIV nightclub where Priyanka and Nick were seen sipping champagne and dancing all night long.

VIEW GALLERY The birthday queen was all smiles while her hubby snapped photos of her mesmerized by her over-the-top birthday cake

Priyanka’s birthday comes after the semi-newlywed couple recently enjoyed a dreamy vacation under the Tuscan sun in Italy. During their dreamy summer getaway, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas met with beautiful views – many of which the Sucker singer got behind his camera lens to capture. As it turns out the Jonas brother also became a part-time photographer to his wife (#instagramhusband).

VIEW GALLERY Ahead of her birthday celebration, Nick and Priyanka enjoy a lovely summer vacation in Tuscany

The 26-year-old snapped a few swimsuit pics of the Isn’t It Romantic actress, which she shared on social media and captioned with, "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol."

It’s evident the actress celebrated her 37th trip around the sun just as she’d hoped, as the star is all-smiles in the photos highlighting her special night. We can’t wait how she celebrates next year!